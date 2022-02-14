Toastmaster makes final of national wedding awards

A TOASTMASTER from Henley is a finalist in national award.

Patrick Collins has overseen about 400 wedding events since he took up his role in 2013.

Now he is a finalist in the toastmaster and celebrant’s category of the Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards.

Mr Collins, 59, who lives in Queen Street with his wife Claire, a global HR director, said: “It’s validation from who you’ve been working for. It gives me confidence and the people who work with me confidence.”

He decided to become a wedding toastmaster after his own wedding at Stoke Palace in Slough. He had been a property developer and decided he wanted a career change.

Mr Collins said: “I had just finished doing up what is now PRLA hairdressers in Reading Road and was looking for something else to do.

“It was after my wedding and we were having some drinks with the people at the venue and I said I was looking for something and they said, ‘Why not be our toastmaster?’ So I went away and got trained and started doing a few weddings here and there.

“I then asked the venue to make me a part of their wedding package and they went for it — I became the preferred supplier or resident toastmaster.” Mr Collins, who trades under the name wedextras, said his work had brought a lot of “goodness” into his life.

“It’s a happy day,” he said. “You’re seeing people off for the first day of the rest of their lives. The thing I get the big kick out of is feeling the emotions around, such as when you go to get the bride from her room, or the reveal when the father sees the daughter for the first time in her dress.

“I feel privileged to be there for that. It makes the rest of my life better.”

The award winners will be announced next month.