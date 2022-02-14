Plans to increase housing at former garden centre

PLANS for more new homes near Shiplake have been criticised by councillors and residents.

Beechcroft Developments has submitted a planning application for 55 homes at the former Wyevale garden centre, off the A4155 Reading Road.

Planning permission for 40 houses and some commercial buildings was granted in 2017 when the land was owned by Aida Dellal, of Fawley Court.

Beechcroft bought it in April, more than 10 years after the garden centre closed and the site became derelict.

The latest plans include blocks of flats up to three storeys high.

A design and access statement prepared by BHP Harwood Architects for the developer says: “The traditional proportions and details of the houses in Lower Shiplake have been reflected in the proposed dwellings.

“The choice of materials to reflect those typically found in the village will further enable the new development to integrate with the existing environment and reinforce the sense of place.

“The proposed dwellings will have predominantly red brick elevations with occasional use of render or stone for emphasis and variety. Roofs will be finished in slate or tile.”

Both Shiplake and Harpsden parish council have objected to the company’s application.

Kester George, who chairs Harpsden Parish Council, said: “This new application for 55 dwellings removes the green space and replaces it with more buildings, thereby intensifying the urban intrusion and rendering it even more out of character with the area.

“Worse still is the applicant’s statement that this intensification is supported by council members since this simply untrue.

“The site is in Harpsden and the parish council is unanimous in its objection to this application.”

Shiplake Parish Council said: “The applicant claims the increase in the number of dwellings is supported by the parish councils. This is not our understanding. We strongly object to the inclusion of three-storey buildings, which are simply out of character with the local area.

“The developer presented at a parish council meeting a few months ago alongside the earlier application for fewer homes and we made our point abundantly clear that the parish would oppose any plan to increase the number of dwellings.

“We objected to Beechcroft’s earlier application for 40 dwellings.”

David Bartholomew, who represents Shiplake on South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, said: “This application disregards the rural nature of the area with the substantial intensification to 55 dwellings and the removal of the green spaces.Of very great concern is the introduction of totally out-of-keeping three-storey apartment blocks. By no stretch of the imagination can these be considered appropriate in a rural setting.

“Overall, the site design is urban, not rural, in nature.”

Christopher Nash, of Bolney Road, Lower Shiplake, said: “The proposed three-storey apartment buildings are totally incongruous in this location and create an inappropriate form of urban fringe development at the entrance to the small riverside community of Lower Shiplake.

“It seems clear that this latest application to increase housing density must be motivated by commercial gain as this new design is distinctly unattractive and inappropriate for this location.”

Graham Cooper, who also lives in the village, said: “It represents gross overdevelopment and is inappropriate for this rural area. Three-storey blocks of flats belong in an urban area, not in a village location.”

Charlotte Cottingham, who lives in Reading Road, said: “I would like to see the developer being asked to contribute towards a footway and cycleway into Henley and back to make the development more sustainable for families moving in.”

Richard Owen, who lives in Lower Shiplake, said: “The applicant frequently refers to having met many local requirements and secured the support of key groups such as the local council. It is clear from other submissions that that is not at all true.”

Graham Spearpoint, from Shiplake, pointed out that the site is next to Thames Farm, where Taylor Wimpey is planning to build 95 homes but had to withdraw plans to drain surface water from the development into the River Thames after the district council said these were “unacceptable”.

He said: “I find it totally unacceptable to consider this development in the light of the current review of the Thames Farm planning investigation.

“Surely the questions being asked of the Thames Farm development must apply to this development.”

Henley Town Council has also objected. Michelle Thomas, who chairs the council’s planning committee, said: “This is such a missed opportunity for this site, which would be good for 40 houses with lots of green space — it could even be carbon neutral. It could be lots of things and it’s none of them.”

Councillor Laurence Plant said: “We should support the parish councils in this.”

The Henley Society, a conservation group, said the number of homes would be increased by 37 per cent, which was “unacceptable” and the development would be out of character with its setting.

It added: “We are also concerned that, since the site is adjacent to Thames Farm, it could well be subject to similar issues of sinkholes and drainage.”

The district council is due to make a decision on April 8.

