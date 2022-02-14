I’d stand for leader, says Tory

AN MP and former soldier spoke to the Henley Conservatives about the crisis in Ukraine during a meeting at Harpsden Court.

Tom Tugendhat, who is chairman of the foreign affairs committee, used to be an officer in the Army reserves and the Territorial Army and served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Caroline Newton, who chairs the South Oxfordshire Conservative Association, said: “We usually invite politicians to come to the area and this was one of the first in-person events that we have had since the lockdowns.

“Tom spoke about different things, including the situation in both Afghanistan and Ukraine, and as part of the discussion I asked him if he would stand as leader of the party at a leadership election.

“He confirmed that he would if he had the support of the party but that there would not be an election any time soon.

“He is a really impressive man and really knowledgeable on so many different areas. He is very good at communicating with people and so generous with his time.”

In August, in an emotional speech in the Commons Mr Tugendhat spoke of the grief and rage felt by veterans at the “abandonment” of Afghanistan.