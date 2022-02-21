Restaurant stays put despite new purchase

AN empty restaurant unit in Henley has been bought by another restaurateur.

Bashir Islam, who owns the Spice Merchant in Thames Side, has taken over the former Thai Orchid premises in Hart Street.

He had planned to open a wine bar there but then scrapped the idea as he thought the town didn’t need another one.

Meanwhile, he is planning to refurbish the Spice Merchant, including new toilets and new flooring.

General manager Hasan Chowdhury said: “The restaurant needs a new life and a fresh look. There’s not a lot that we can change on the outside as this is a Grade II listed building but there will be minor renovations inside. All three toilets need to be changed as well as the floor.

“So many people have come in to ask me if we are moving but we are not. We want to reassure our customers that Spice Merchant is not going to move out of Henley.”

The restaurant already has planning permission to turn living accommodation above it into a flat.

A new application limits alterations to the ground floor. It proposes retractable canopies for the outdoor seating area.