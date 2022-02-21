Neighbours object to house plan

PLANS for a new home near a footpath in Henley have been opposed by neighbours.

William John Spiers wants to build a three-bedroom chalet-style bungalow on a piece of his land adjacent to St Anne’s Close with access off Old Greys Lane.

A planning statement submitted by architects the Keen Partnership on his behalf says the design is in keeping with the character of the area.

But residents have objected and are supported by the town council and the Henley Society, a conservation group.

Lynda Parker, of St Anne’s Close, says: “I’m amazed this application is even being considered, so many people use this amazing footpath for dog walking and getting into town and surrounding walking areas so the last thing we need is cars up and down a public footpath.”

Christopher Bennell, of Deanfield Road, says: “The area is on sloping damp ground populated by numerous trees and wildlife which would necessarily be displaced.

“The plans do not specify the extent to which trees would be removed. The whole area is dark and unsuitable for residential properties.

“The only access to the site is by a narrow muddy track already used by Thames Water vehicles accessing the pumping station, at all hours, and also as a footpath to reach the upper end of Deanfield Road.”

Hilary Bennett, also of Deanfield Road, said: “This site was the subject of a failed planning application a few years ago, when the three houses of Deanacre were built.

“The site is a very confined wedge shape, bounded by a well-used footpath which is in constant use by schoolchildren, adults, walkers and dog walkers.

“I am concerned that the application proposes that the width of the footpath be reduced alongside the proposed new house, with fencing making the environment for pedestrians unpleasant.”

The Henley Society says: “This plot appears unsuitable for a residential property — it is very narrow and close to a steep hillside.”

John Case, footpath officer for Henley and Goring Ramblers says: “Most of the footpath alongside the development would be reduced to 1.8m in width and would have a car turning area laid over it at the intersection where the steps descend from Greys Road.

“These are busy and popular footpaths paths for workers, shoppers, students and schoolchildren and vehicle manoeuvring or parking on the footpath would create a significantly increased degree of risk.”

South Oxfordshire District council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by March 4.