Juice bar set to open at new development

A JUICE bar is set to move into the new Gardiner Place development in Henley.

Juice Locations UK has submitted a planning application for a shop front and awning.

There would be a bar at one end of the oblong building and a seating area at the other end.

Turnerbates, a design and architectural studio, says work is needed to improve the building’s condition.

The sash windows are showing significant signs of decay and plaster around them has been affected by water. The rooflights above the toilets are beyond their serviceable life and leak.

The company says: “Works are required to make the unit safe and to improve it in order to make it fit for purpose and viable, while protecting the fabric of the building and its heritage.

“Combined with the new high-level awning, we believe the traditional take on the shop front is both sympathetic to the building, enhancing and complimenting the appearance.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by March 31.