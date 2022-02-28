Monday, 28 February 2022

Pub shuts for refurb

Pub shuts for refurb

THE Bull on Bell Street in Henley is to close for refurbishment on March 6.

The Brakspear pub, which is Grade II listed, will re-open in mid-April with a new-look garden, retractable roof and a private dining and meeting room as well as letting rooms next door. The pub will also be redecorated.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies called the work “a major improvement project”.

He said: “The changes will enhance what’s already great about The Bull and will turn it into the town’s number one destination for all-day dining.

“The overall look and feel will stay the same with the same friendly, attentive service and informal atmosphere, so customers can really relax and enjoy their visit.”

