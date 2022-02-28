Couple who lost baby give ‘cuddle cot’ to hospital

A COUPLE who had a stillborn baby girl have donated a “cuddle cot” to a hospital to help families enduring the same experience.

Jordan and Hannah Greenwood, from Henley, say that having one when they lost their daughter Isabella allowed them to spend precious time with her before she was buried.

They raised more than £2,300 and donated the equipment to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where Mrs Greenwood gave birth to Isabella.

A cuddle cot is a machine that helps keep the baby at a cooler temperature for a number of days after death so that their features don’t change. It can be connected to a bed, cot or Moses basket and enables grieving families to spend more time with their baby before the funeral.

Midwives say this additional time allows the parents to form an important bond with their baby, helping them deal with their loss.

Mrs Greenwood, 28, said: “It was such a lovely feeling to be able to gift this personally to the hospital.

“We handed it to our bereavement midwife who cared for me and Isabella the whole time we were in.

“There were a lot of mixed emotions as last time we were in that room we were spending time with Isabella but it was nice to give them the cot and know it is going to help other families going through what we went through.”

A plaque on the box containing the machine says: “In loving memory of our beautiful baby girl Isabella Rose Greenwood, born sleeping on July 4, 2020.

“Always loved, forever missed, never forgotten. May this gift of time with your precious baby allow for memories you will hold forever dear.” The Greenwoods, who have two children, Oliver, six, and eight-month-old Finley, plan to continue fundraising for cuddle cots in other hospitals.

Mrs Greenwood said: “We took the boys with us when we donated the cot, which was lovely. We would certainly love to fundraise for more cots in the future.

“I’d like to try to achieve one thing every year in memory of Isabella, whether it’s for a cot or raising money for charities.”

Mrs Greenwood was eight months pregnant in July 2020 when she haemorrhaged after suffering a placental abruption caused by a blood clot.

She was taken to hospital where a scan showed that Isabella had passed away.

To make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/64149fee