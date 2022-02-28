Church choir’s quality sound lures more worshippers

CHORAL evensong services at St Mary’s Church in Henley are attracting more people.

The 45-minute service is held on the third Sunday of every month.

About 15 members of the church choir meet weekly to rehearse its extensive repertoire under the guidance of music director Sebastian Thomson. Robert Treharne Jones, a rowing commentator who lives in Middle Assendon and has been a member of the choir for 15 years, said: “I enjoy being part of a choir that aims to sing to the highest standard.

“Sebastian works really hard to allow all members to improve their ability. I use singing to improve my breathing for when I commentate and I enjoy being pushed to my limits with my singing.

“We rehearse for one-and-a-half hours every Thursday and half an hour before our performances so it is quite a commitment on a regular basis. The church prides itself on the standard of this choir and choral evensong gives us the opportunity to show what we can do.

“It has attracted people back into the church because there is something reassuring about it.”

The next choral evensong will take place on Sunday, March 20.