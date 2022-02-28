Monday, 28 February 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

£500 boost

A SUPPORT group for people with autism, their families and carers has received a cash boost.

Autism Support Henley, which is relaunching after pausing during the coronavirus pandemic, has been given £500 by Henley Rotary Club.

The group was launched by Dr Philip Unwin, senior partner at the Hart Surgery, in 2019.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33