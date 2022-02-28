Woman injured by falling chimney in storm

A WOMAN was badly injured when a chimney stack fell on her in a Henley street during Storm Eunice.

The fierce weather raged across the area on Friday, bringing down trees and power lines, causing disruption to travel and forcing schools to close.

There were gusts of wind of up to 80mph and the emergency services and energy companies were at full stretch as they were called to dozens of incidents.

A family in Sonning Common were made homeless after a gable end of their house collapsed, leaving piles of rubble.

Many properties in Lower Shiplake were without power for more than 24 hours, including a care home. The Met Office issued a red weather warning, meaning there was a danger to life.

The conditions improved for a time on Saturday but this was followed by heavy rain and high winds over the rest of the weekend and more blustery weather as Storm Franklin arrived on Monday.

The woman was walking along the pavement in Station Road towards the town centre when she was struck by the chimney stack, which was blown off the top of one of the terraced properties.

She was knocked to the ground between two parked cars and lay there surrounded by bricks and rubble as residents and passers-by went to help her and the alarm was raised.

The helpers put blankets and towels on her to try to keep her warm until the emergency services arrived a few minutes later.

Two ambulances and a paramedic car were called to the scene, together with a fire crew and a police car. Officers sealed off that side of the street from the Reading Road junction.

The woman remained in the street receiving treatment for about 40 minutes and was then carried by six paramedics to an ambulance where she received further treatment before being taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Her condition is not known.

The street cordon remains in place.

The high winds blew down trees across the area, blocking roads and footpaths and bringing down power lines.

The northbound carriageway of the A4074 at Cane End was blocked for a time and many roads were littered with branches and debris.

Some buildings such as garages and cars were damaged as trees crashed down on them and many train services were cancelled as trees fell across the lines.

Farmers and others helped clear roads of the obstructions. Amanda Andrews, who lives in Harpsden Wood, was frightened when a large tree crashed down on her garage.

She said: “I left my house to walk the dog and literally two minutes later the tree fell on my garage. It was really scary. There were three fallen trees that blocked our private lane and at least seven which had fallen down into the woods.

“There are so many trees around us that it’s just a lottery every time there is a storm — you don’t know what could happen and it’s quite frightening. At least we didn’t experience any power cuts.”

Most houses in Lower Shiplake remained without power on Friday afternoon and most of Saturday but locals said the community responded to the emergency.

Micky Denehy, 62, of New Road, said: “We had some dramatic scenes as some trees were blocking Mill Lane. I actually heard one of them coming down, hitting three cars and causing damage.

“We were without power from midday on Friday until about midnight on Saturday. People were knocking on the doors of the elderly and taking hot drinks to those who needed them.

“Thankfully, the memorial hall in Shiplake had power and opened up for people who needed hot food or to charge their phones and Shiplake College also offered hot showers.

“It’s a nice reflection of people’s humanity and it’s always a good sign to see people going out of their way to help others. I think it was a very good response from the community. Overall, I think the damage was not as bad as we had expected.”

Lashbrook House care home in Mill Road was without power for more than 24 hours during the storm but villagers came to the rescue by providing camping stoves, hot drinks and food until six gas heaters were delivered by Southern Plant & Tool Hire in Henley.

Care home administrator Peter Tsakov said: “We are very grateful to the people of Shiplake who went out of their way to help us. Shiplake College also provided hot food, which was really kind.

“I get quite emotional to think about it because sometimes it’s hard to believe that good people actually exist.

“We would like to say thank you to everyone who helped as we were in a very difficult situation.

“I also received calls from people that work with us or have worked with us asking if they could help in any way and we really appreciated it. We were trying to call the energy company as soon as the power went out but received no assistance at all on Friday, which is quite serious as we are a care home and should be the priority.”

Schools in Henley and many of the surrounding villages were closed on Friday morning before the worst of the storm hit.

Train operator Great Western Railway said services across its network were cancelled or delayed. The Henley branch line operated mostly as normal but almost all services from Reading to London Paddington were cancelled.

South Oxfordshire District Council suspended waste collections across the districts on Friday afternoon.

A number of sports events at the weekend was also cancelled, including the Henley park run and a Henley netball tournament in aid of Macmillan cancer support.

Henley Golf Club cancelled its Saturday competition and the course remained closed as staff cleared away trees and debris. Henley Rugby Club was also without power throughout Friday and made contingency plans to move the Hawks match against Guernsey on Saturday to Marlow Rugby Club.

Meanwhile, residents are being warned to beware cold callers or leaflets offering to do work on roofs following the storms.

Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards officers say it is a perfect opportunity for rogue traders to take advantage of householders who have a leaking roof or broken tile.

Many traders will be booked up, so the advice is to be wary of traders who can start the work the next day.

Neil Fawcett, cabinet member for community services and safety, said: “I encourage people to get recommendations for tradespeople from friends and relatives. Failing that, go to those approved trader schemes that make comprehensive checks on their members.”