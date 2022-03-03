MP praised for helping to impose Russian sanctions

JOHN HOWELL has been thanked for helping to ensure Russia was suspended from the Council of Europe following its invasion of Ukraine.

John Howell is the leader of the UK delegation to the Council of Europe, a non-EU European body which includes the European Court of Human Rights.

He was thanked in Parliament by Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House of Commons, for his successful efforts in ensuring Russia was suspended from the council last week.

This was one of many sanctions imposed by the UK and its NATO allies since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Mr Howell said: “It was a view I had taken from the beginning and as leader of the UK delegation, I spoke to and convinced senior members. I think I have had enormous success.

“Russia now has no representation on the council but will still be subject to the conditions that the European Court of Human Rights imposes, which it will continue to fail to meet.

“I found it very difficult at the weekend driving past Downing Street not to join in with the mass of protestors flying Ukrainian flags and in fact I did join in by hooting my car horn in support all the way down the street because I’m so worked up about this.”

Mr Howell dismissed accusations that Britain has not gone far enough with its sanctions.

He said: “I think it’s utterly ridiculous to say that we have not gone far enough. I have spoken to MPs in the Ukrainian parliament and they are incredibly grateful for what we’ve done. There has been no criticism from them that it has been too slow or we’ve not gone far enough.

“Some actions cannot be taken by the UK alone and we’ve had to persuade our allies.

“Look at what we have done and the leadership role that the UK and I in particular have taken to make sure the sanctions are improved.

“It’s now leading to the collapse of the rouble and basically the collapse of the Russian economy.” He said he expected the Government to go further to support refugees from Ukraine. Mr Howell said: “The Secretary of Defence has said that the announcements made about UK visas is only the first step.

“We must go further and we will go further but the first safe havens for Ukrainians are not the UK, they are Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. We need to offer them support there.”

Matt Rodda, Labour MP for Reading East, which includes Caversham and Emmer Green, said he was pleased the Government had now gone further with sanctions but argued that more work was needed to give refugees easy access to this country.

He said: “The invasion is an appalling, unprovoked and unjustifiable attack, a violation of international law and we do need to stand with our allies and strengthen our resolve.

“Labour had been calling for further sanctions and we’re pleased the Government has started to respond and has tightened up sanctions, particularly the move on the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication.

“But there are some outstanding areas for further action, particularly greater support for refugees.

“There doesn’t seem to be a simple scheme for Ukrainian refugees to come to Britain and there should be. They are obviously in real need but there isn’t a simple system they can access. It should be simplified and made more generous.

“The Reading Ukrainian Community Centre is offering support to Ukrainians in Oxfordshire and Berkshire and I’m pushing in Parliament for organisations like that to be given more support and some funding.”

Maidenhead MP Theresa May said she was “shocked and appalled” at the events unfolding in Ukraine.

The former prime minister said: “Let there be no doubt — Vladimir Putin has initiated war in mainland Europe.

“It is important we call out this action for what it is. This is a violent invasion of an independent, democratic country.

“We must put in place every possible economic sanction so that Russia feels absolutely the cold wind of isolation and the Russian people understand that Vladimir Putin has brought their state to a pariah state.

“I know many people will have Ukrainian family members and friends and that this will be a particularly distressing time.”

