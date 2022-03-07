Monday, 07 March 2022

Toilets to re-open

PUBLIC lavatories in Henley will re-open by the end of this month.

The facilities in Greys Road car park have been closed for refurbishment since January.

They were due to re-open this week but the work has been delayed by supply problems.

South Oxfordshire District Council is funding the work, which is costing £145,000.

The lavatories have long been criticised by residents for being smelly and giving a poor impression to tourists.

