Toilets to re-open

Monday, 07 March 2022
PUBLIC lavatories in Henley will re-open by the end of this month.
The facilities in Greys Road car park have been closed for refurbishment since January.
They were due to re-open this week but the work has been delayed by supply problems.
South Oxfordshire District Council is funding the work, which is costing £145,000.
The lavatories have long been criticised by residents for being smelly and giving a poor impression to tourists.
