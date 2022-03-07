Artist’s unlawful studio ‘harmful to countryside’

AN art studio that was built unlawfully in Rotherfield Greys is “harmful” to the countryside, a planning inquiry heard.

Clive Hemsley, of Hart Street, Henley, is appealing against an order to tear down the studio he built on his land at Greys Meadow without planning permission.

He says the three-storey building is not much bigger than the one he had previously proposed, which was approved by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, in 2017.

The council says the building is “materially different” from what had been approved and it is bigger and in a different position.

It is also concerned that the “private studio” would be used for art classes or as a gallery or as residential accommodation.

District council planning officer Robert Cramp told a planning inquiry that the increase in size and footprint of the development was “material” and “significant”.

He said: “It affects the character of the development itself and there are elements of the basement that can be seen from the outside of the property.

“Previous schemes that were approved were on the condition of personal use of the land and they did not set a precedent.”

Mr Cramp said Mr Hemsley was trying to get permission for what had already been built when he had been told it was unacceptable.

After the studio was completed last year, the council launched an enforcement investigation. It also refused a retrospective application and ordered that the building be demolished.

Mr Cramp said: “We struggled for more than a year to get an application from Mr Hemsley and we were disappointed when we received the planning application that didn’t address all of the breaches.

“Mr Hemsley concluded that the building he had permission for would not fulfil its purpose and would not satisfy the purposes he wanted to use it for.

“We made it clear from the start of the investigation that what was there couldn’t be approved.”

He said the building was “contrary to policy” and its position was “more harmful” to the countryside within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty than the approved proposal.

Mr Cramp said: “It’s clearly more visible and larger and much more prominent — a building tucked away in the approved position would be less prominent.

“Now you have a larger building in the centre of the site, in a position where there’s less screening. It’s far more prominent and far more harmful. In terms of the AONB and character of the development, we recommend it should be designed in a way that is relevant to the site.

“It’s a man-made feature and it’s harmful to the AONB and the setting of the adjoining village. It’s changing the character of the countryside and we call that ‘urbanising impact’.

“The totality of what has been done to this site has had an impact that is certainly more harmful.” The artist’s studio plans date back to 2016 when he sought permission to convert an existing stable and said it would be for his use only.

Over the next two years, he made applications to demolish the stable and replace it with a purpose-built studio with a 77sq m footprint, including a gross floor area of 100sq m and a 24sq m basement. These were approved by the council.

But the actual building has a 102sq m footprint with 237sq m of floor space across three storeys, including a porch that is larger than agreed.

In November, Mr Hemsley told the inquiry that he had intended to use the studio to teach terminally ill people but that if the council didn’t allow teaching facilities, he would accept that.

Simon Munnings, a chartered surveyor called as a witness for Mr Hemsley, said: “He needs to have people visit the site from time to time. We are not talking about many journeys within a few days but he needs to have that flexibility.

“No commercial use has been proposed and the appellant is clear that art classes will not be achievable.”

The council wanted the studio to be “for the sole use of Mr Hemsley and his family” and said there should be no commercial use of the land or for art classes. The building should not be used for any overnight accommodation either.

Gavin Collett, for Mr Hemsley, said the council had not been clear in its enforcement notice. He said: “When an individual receives an enforcement notice, it should tell them what they should do to remedy it.

“This council has made no reference to the planning permissions for the site and didn’t inform on the breach but made an allegation that the site was going to be used as a dwelling.

“Mr Hemsley made it clear he was very attached to the land. He is not going anywhere and wants to use this site for his painting.

“He is a dreamer and wants to do good and has altruistic desires but he has accepted that his desire couldn’t be done on that site.”

Juan Lopez, for the council, told the inspector Justina Moss that the development had “obvious prominence” and “a significant effect” on the AONB and character of the area.

He said: “An authority can only do its best when there is no access to a site and exercise judgment about what is going on and enforce on that basis.

“Mr Hemsley’s painting is a passion, a talent and a rewarding pastime and there is no indication by the appellant for a personal need [for the art studio]. It’s not integral to his daily life and has no community use.

“That the building was going to be enjoyed by vulnerable users for altruistic purposes and charitable sales of artworks is not in question and would have to be very infrequent. There’s no link between the site and Mr Hemsley’s charitable art sales and this does not have any bearing on the appeal.

“For all of these reasons, we invite you to dismiss the appeal.”

The inquiry ended on Friday and Ms Moss is due to make a decision within the next six weeks.