Unexplained rise in frogs encountered by toad patrol

MORE than 2,500 toads have been helped by the Henley Toad Patrol so far this year.

Volunteers carry them across Marlow Road to their spawning pond from Oaken Grove Wood on the Culden Faw Estate to avoid them being run over.

There have also been almost 600 frogs, which is almost five times the amount collected last year, and 20 common newts.

The majority of the toads have been collected in the last fortnight as the weather has become milder and wetter, which encourages the amphibians to migrate.

Professor John Sumpter, a volunteer who collects the data, said that on Monday night alone almost 900 toads were carried across the road.

“That made it a very good night,” he said. “Only about once every two years does the number for a single night exceed 1,000 toads. A lot of frogs were also taken across — more than 350. This is by far the highest number of frogs collected on a single night in the last 20-plus years that I’ve collected the data. By comparison, only 123 frogs were collected in the entire spawning migration in 2021. We do not know why so many frogs are appearing this year.

“In contrast, rather few newts have been collected. Newts do migrate a little later than frogs and toads so perhaps we will collect more later this year.

“One volunteer collected the first ‘returners’ of the year — a pair of toads. These toads would have completed spawning and were then returning to Oaken Grove Wood and beyond. Once a female has released all her eggs, she leaves the spawning pond as there is no reason for her to stay.

“Males usually stay longer in the spawning pond as they hope to mate with other females arriving later.”

Patrol organiser Angelina Jones said: “Monday night was a triumph for the Henley Toad Patrol and the migrating amphibians.

“Many thanks to the steady stream of 18 volunteers who were on site from 6pm to 12.50am patrolling the barrier, Marlow Road and Benhams Lane. Thankfully, only a few road casualties were reported. Migration 2022 is going brilliantly.”

The largest number of toads transported since the patrol began is almost 5,500.