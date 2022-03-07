Will power

THE demand for coronavirus vaccinations at ... [more]
Monday, 07 March 2022
LAW firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Henley, has helped to raise more than £1.5 million for Cancer Research UK.
It has been supporting the charity’s will-writing scheme for two decades. Donations in lieu of paying for wills prepared by the firm and legacies left by clients contributed to the total.
Partner Caroline Casagranda said: “We are very proud of this significant shared achievement and we look forward to continuing to support CRUK’s vital work in the future.”
07 March 2022
