Monday, 07 March 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Will power

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Henley, has helped to raise more than £1.5 million for Cancer Research UK.

It has been supporting the charity’s will-writing scheme for two decades. Donations in lieu of paying for wills prepared by the firm and legacies left by clients contributed to the total.

Partner Caroline Casagranda said: “We are very proud of this significant shared achievement and we look forward to continuing to support CRUK’s vital work in the future.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33