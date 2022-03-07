Covid cases fall by third

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has fallen by 33 per cent.

The total for the past week was 646 compared with 969 in the previous seven days.

The infection rate fell from 673 to 448 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley fell by 18 per cent from 66 to 54.

The totals for the other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 27; Nettlebed and Watlington 9; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 19; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 23; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 53; Emmer Green 35; Caversham Heights 63; Lower Caversham 46; Wargrave and Twyford East 26; and Sonning and Woodley North 31.