Shop window smashed

THE demand for coronavirus vaccinations at ... [more]
Monday, 07 March 2022
A WINDOW at Bagatelle Toys in Bell Street, Henley, was smashed by falling scaffolding.
The metal is believed to have fallen from outside the neighbouring Bull on Bell Street pub, which is currently being refurbished.
The scaffold was installed on Monday and is believed to have been knocked by a passing lorry, which caused part of it to break away.
The toy shop has remained open despite the damage.
07 March 2022
More News:
Having covid made me want to be fit again, says charity runner
A MAN is to run a half marathon for charity after ... [more]
POLL: Have your say