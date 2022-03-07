Monday, 07 March 2022

Shop window smashed

A WINDOW at Bagatelle Toys in Bell Street, Henley, was smashed by falling scaffolding.

The metal is believed to have fallen from outside the neighbouring Bull on Bell Street pub, which is currently being refurbished.

The scaffold was installed on Monday and is believed to have been knocked by a passing lorry, which caused part of it to break away.

The toy shop has remained open despite the damage.

