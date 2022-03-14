Councillors to visit site of proposed flats block

PLANS for a block of flats in Henley have been recommended for approval by planning officers.

Westbourne Homes has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to demolish Tree Tops House in Gillotts Lane and replace it with a new three-storey building with five flats.

Fourteen trees in the woodland opposite Gillotts School would need to be felled to make way for the new building. The trees are subject to a preservation order.

The existing building is a home to roosting bats and a licence would be needed for its demolition.

Planning officer Marc Pullen says: “The site is well screened and populated with large trees, which make an important contribution to the landscape character of the site.

“A small number of trees will need to be removed to accommodate the proposed development.

“However, these trees are not considered to contribute significantly to the wider landscape and, importantly, they can be replaced to ensure no net loss in canopy cover.

“The proposed development would not result in any significant increase in vehicle movements to the extent of being harmful to the local highway network.

“Conditions should be attached to any grant of planning permission to ensure the proposed parking is provided, the access is safe and achieves the necessary visibility splays and that the new vehicular access gate is set far enough off Gillotts Lane to avoid any cars waiting on the highway.”

Henley Town Council is opposed to the development on grounds of overdevelopment, the increase of cars, removal of natural habitat and trees and the site being outside the built-up area of Henley and inside the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Harpsden Parish Council has objected.

Members of the district council’s planning committee agreed to make a site visit at the request of Henley councillor Ken Arlett.

He said: “What concerns me, and I know the site well, is where are these 14 mature trees going to be cut down, what is going to be lost of the natural habitat, whereabouts are these roosting bats going to be transferred to?

“How does the size of this proposed building sit within the AONB and what is the impact of this building?

“You’ll only see this when you go and look. How will parking work for visitors? Access is opposite a school where 800 children go every day.

“The new building is described as an Arts and Crafts-style building, which I’ve never heard of, and I would like to see how it’s going to fit into this location. The proposed design as it looks does not fit in with the area.”

The site visit may be delayed while the area is made safe following tree damage caused by storm Eunice.