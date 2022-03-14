Grants to go green

BUSINESSES in Oxfordshire can now apply for a free energy audit to make them more environmentally friendly.

Those with buildings, either in the private, public or voluntary sectors, can register for several days of funded energy efficient support.

This could include the undertaking of feasibility assessments to review energy use and opportunities for energy reduction or investment support to identify sources of grant funding.

Businesses need to apply to the Government’s UK community renewal fund, which is available until June, on a first come, first served basis.

In the first instance, they should contact Energy Solutions Oxfordshire via its website, www.energy

solutionsoxfordshire.org/uk

-community-renewal-fund

Unsuccessful applicants can apply to Henley Town Council, which will be making more money available from its climate emergency fund.

Organisations may apply via enquiries@henleytown

council.gov.uk provided they are able to provide match-funding for the installation of energy efficient equipment and show proof of their application to ESOx.