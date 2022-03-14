£30,000 to repair town’s pavements encrusted with gum

MORE than £30,000 could be spent on repairing pavements in Henley town centre.

The town council had previously set a budget of up to £10,000 for repairs to the York stone pavements but a report by the company that cleans them said the cost would be £30,643.

The Washforce report to the council’s town and community committee said it had given up counting the number of pieces of gum stuck to the pavements but estimated there were thousands in total.

It recommended running a campaign to highlight the cost of cleaning them off.

The council has previously considered installing special bright pink gum bins to encourage people to use them.

Nicci Taylor, the council’s events and markets manager, told a committee meeting that she had seen some green and gold bins which were “slightly more Henley”.

Councillor David Eggleton said: “The chewing gum seems to be right round all the bins. If it’s all round the bins why don’t people just put it in the bin? It’s not hard to just put a piece of chewing gum in the bin rather than dropping it on the pavement.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton suggested putting photographs of Russian president Vladimir Putin around the town to encourage people to stick their gum to them.

She said: “I’ve seen in other towns they have pictures in key places of people that aren’t very favourable so you can stick your chewing gum on their face.

“I don’t know if there’s anyone that we collectively dislike that much at the moment.

“I’m pretty sure we don’t want to shower the town with pictures of Putin but at the same time I wouldn’t mind sticking my gum to a photo of him.”

Councillor John Hooper suggested residents might enjoy photos of the 16 town councillors.

Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “Henley’s not alone in this problem and in Ireland there’s a chewing gum tax. The Government imposes the tax and they use that money to help clean the pavements. It’s a shame that our Government passes legislation that reduces our income and ability to look after Market Place instead of increasing our income so we can keep it clean and tidy as we’d like to do. Maybe we should write to our MP.”

Councillor Ian Clark said that Glasgow had wardens who fine people £80 for dropping cigarette butts and that Henley could have something similar for chewing gum.

Councillor Donna Crook suggested parking wardens could do this and also fine people who don’t pick up after their dog.

She said chewing gum was a “filthy habit” but she didn’t know if people could be discouraged.

The Washforce report said the pavements looked fantastic immediately after being cleaned.

But it added: “The results fade very quickly as a result of footfall and the age of the stone.

“The extensive use of the market place with vehicles regularly accessing the area during markets does have an additional negative impact.

“We have looked at the issue and believe that the stone has become very porous over time. This means that the stone absorbs and attracts dirt very quickly.”

Cllr Eggleton said this has been caused by repeated jetwashing.

Washforce recommend using sealant to fill the pores and repel water, which would cost £30,643 and take between four and six weeks.

Sections would need to be closed for three to five days and it would need to be done in warm and dry conditions.

The report said: “We appreciate that this is a considerable sum of money. We should also point out that the sealant would wear over time. We estimate that the area may need to be resealed in three to four years’ time depending on wear, cleaning regime etc.”

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said the council had received mixed reviews about the effect of sealing.

The council is also considering repointing between the stones, which would cost about £9,000.

