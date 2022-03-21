‘National treasure’ plays on home turf

JAZZ saxophonist Art Themen has been a favourite on the British jazz scene for more than 50 years.

At one time a member of Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated, he also played with all of Stan Tracey’s groups, touring the globe.

Art, who lives in Henley, has teamed up with organist Pete Whittaker, formerly of the Nigel Price Organ Trio, and drummer George Double, who has accompanied Shirley Bassey and Jack Jones, to form new trio, Thane and The Villeins.

“The thane is a kind of sheriff and the villein is his sort of serf — it’s just a band in-joke,” says Art.

After playing in George’s rather posh village in Norfolk, Art reflected upon the fact that he and Pete came from the suburbs of large towns, Art from Manchester and Pete from Wolverhampton, “so we appointed [George] the sheriff.”

George describes the band’s eponymous album as “a collection of groove-led re-imaginings of quirky curiosities from the jazz canon, acting as a perfect vehicle for the twinkly mischief of this genuine grandee of British jazz.”

Dave Gelly wrote in The Observer: “No one should pass up the chance of hearing Themen.”

Leonard Weinrich, of London Jazz News, observed: “In any other country he’d be regarded as a national treasure.”

• Thane and The Villeins play the Kenton Theatre on Sunday, March 27 at 3pm. Tickets cost £23 adults, £21 concessions. The show has a running time of 125 minutes with a 20-minute interval. For more information or to buy tickets, call the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk