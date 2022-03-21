Natural beauty of winter

A WINTER photography competition is showcasing the natural beauty of Henley.

Photographers from Oxfordshire were asked to submit their best images taken during the winter months to an online competition.

Nigel Parkes, a film-maker from Witney, launched the website

ILoveOxfordshire.com in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “The competition runs seasonally and celebrates some of the best winter photography across Oxfordshire and provides local amateur photographers with significant exposure. Some of the best stories have been captured on smartphones. In my opinion a great photographer needs a great eye, not necessarily a great camera.”

More than 400 people entered the competition, which closed at the end of last month.

Lisa Glen, who moved to Henley from Australia in 2014, entered the competition with three pictures taken along the River Thames at Marsh Lock. She said: “One of the many great aspects of Henley is the walk from Mill Meadows to Shiplake and my family and I find ourselves somewhere along the path almost daily, either on a dog walk, enjoying the playgrounds with our five-year-old or the meadow for a picnic or pizza.

“It is easy to take a great photo along this part of the Thames and it has something to offer throughout the seasons.

“I don’t appreciate it enough most days or take nearly enough photos. But sometimes I remember to stop, take it in and snap a photo.

“The Oxfordshire photo competition popped up in my Facebook feed and I thought, ‘I must have a photo or two to enter’. Travelling and taking photos trying to get that one great shot is a real passion that I have found very rewarding for many years.”

Trish Cooper, a retired medical journal editor, who also lives in Henley, submitted two pictures taken at Mill Meadows.

She said: “Living in this county means that you never have to go far to find natural beauty, as the wonderful responses to this competition show so well.

“I love to explore further afield too and have always enjoyed hiking, skiing and

sailing. I worked throughout Europe, America, Asia and Africa, often in places that showed me the sights, sounds and cultures of life off the usual tourist track and helped me to capture visual memories.

“I’ve only ever used compact cameras and my iPhone, so I wouldn’t call myself a photographer.

“But when I was growing up I learned a lot about composition from my father and I remember well the magic of seeing images develop in his darkroom.

“He was an amateur bird photographer and a long-term member of the Zoological Photographic Club in which the members mailed round their photos in a battered old leather portfolio so that they could critique and learn from each other’s work.

“All I have is a couple of Instagram accounts but it’s always good to see which posts interest people the most.”

Sharon Howle submitted three pictures taken on a misty day along the river.

She said: “I’ve been taking photos since the age of 11 on 35mm and now on my mobile phone.

“Walking my dog allows me to see some beautiful areas. When out and about I am always looking for the next thing to capture and photography is my greatest pleasure. The Henley area is so beautiful it is not difficult to take a good photograph.”

The entries will be judged by John Rankin Waddell, a photographer and director who has photographed the Queen, fashion models such as Kate Moss and famous names, including Madonna and David Bowie.

He is also a publisher, film-maker and host of the BBC’s Great British Photography Challenge.

Mr Parkes said: “We are incredibly grateful to him for generously giving up his time to support the competition and thrilled that it has encouraged not just experienced photographers but many people to give it a go, to tell a story and capture a moment in time.

“All competitions in I Love Oxfordshire have an element of helping charity and when any prize is awarded, 50 per cent of the money will be donated to the winner’s chosen charity.”

The competition winners will be announced on Sunday. The winner will receive £100 plus £50 to donate to a charity of their choice, the runner-up will receive £50 and a £25 donation and third place can donate £25 to their chosen charity.