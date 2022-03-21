Care home shortlisted for design award

A CARE home in Henley - has been shortlisted for a design award.

Henley Manor, which is owned by Hallmark Care Homes, was built by Savista Developments in 2019.

It is a finalist in the best innovation and environmental category of the Pinders Healthcare Design Awards.

The awards, which began in 1999, recognise the contribution made by designers, architects and the owners of care homes, hospitals and other care schemes to the wellbeing and quality of life for those in their care.

The Mill Lane home has a state-of-the-art falls monitoring system, activities room with sensory table and interactive waterproof smart televisions in assisted bathrooms as well as sensory pathways throughout the home and gardens. The design also included electric car charging ports, a combined heat and power boiler unit and wildlife friendly planting.

General manager Ellie Faramarzian said: “Our team is always looking for innovative ways to increase the wellbeing of residents and we’re looking forward to celebrating that.”

Hallmark managing director Aneurin Brown said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted in these prestigious awards. An enormous amount of hard work, dedication and passion has gone into creating this beautiful facility. Being shortlisted for this award is a wonderful acknowledgement of all that effort.”

The award winners were due to be announced at a ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in Westminster on Wednesday.