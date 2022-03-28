Council objects to accessible mooring point for third time

REVISED plans to create an accessible mooring point in Henley have been opposed by the town council for a third time.

Hobbs of Henley wants to make it easier and safer for disabled people to use its boats.

It already has level access to the river at the Red Lion Lawn mooring point off Thames Side.

However, the company says this is too narrow and does not have guard barriers, making it dangerous for people in wheelchairs or with limited mobility.

It has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for permission to install a timber and metal structure.

The town council has twice recommended that the plans are rejected, saying the development would be out of character with the area and would have an “adverse impact” on the views.

Hobbs says its plans would not be detrimental to the conservation area or the adjacent trees and would not increase the risk of flooding.

The revised plans include a smaller floating pontoon and the loss of one finger jetty to allow for the mooring of boats closer to the riverbank and not out into the river navigation.

But town councillors said there was little difference between this and the previous applications and that the development would still be “inappropriate”.

The Henley Society, a conservation group, has also opposed the application on the same grounds.

The Environment Agency opposed the previous plans, saying the mooring would cause a navigation hazard as it would be so close to Henley Bridge.

But it agreed to remove its objection as long as the new plans included mitigation measures including floodplain compensation of a minimum of 2.9m3 and ramps constructed on stilts with spacing between boards in order to allow water to flow through.

Objector James Sneddon, of Hamilton Road, Wargrave, said: “While I welcome any proposed reduction in the obstruction of the waterways, I still have serious concerns about the proposal being out of character with the area, having an adverse impact on the adjacent moorings and associated traffic.

“I feel that accessible moorings in this location are not necessary and, frankly, are dangerous.

“There are already adequate provisions in a couple of areas nearby for easy access to the river.

“There is no nearby parking available at that spot for users of this area and the already congested traffic at that location would become not only worse but potentially dangerous.

“In addition there are no dropped kerbs, which means that vehicular access would have to be via mounting the kerb, causing an obstruction and additional danger to pedestrians on this very narrow pavement.

“Apart from the safety considerations, I believe there would be a considerable visual impact on this centuries-old historical part of the river and we would be losing further spaces in a boating town where the residents are really struggling to find moorings.”