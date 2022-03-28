Electric waste collection lorry on trial

AN electric truck has been used to collect waste in South Oxfordshire this week.

The vehicle, nicknamed the Glitterball, is undergoing a four-week trial.

South Oxfordshire District Council is looking at ways to reduce its carbon emissions as part of a commitment to reach net zero in its own operations.

Biffa, its waste contractor, is carrying out the trial with the e-One electric vehicle, which is powered by lithium iron phosphate batteries. These produce up to 280kw of power and a top speed of 56mph. The manufacturer claims this generates a saving of about £91 a day when compared with a standard diesel vehicle.

The waste team will monitor how the vehicle copes in densely populated towns and travelling long distances in rural areas.

Sue Cooper, cabinet member for environment, climate change and nature recovery, said: “Residents need a collection service that is reliable and effective.

“It is also vital that we reduce our carbon emissions and this could be one way to achieve that.”