Monday, 28 March 2022

Real ale fest

A RANGE of 25 real ales will be available at the Catherine Wheel in Henley next month.

The Hart Street pub is to hold a 12-day real ale festival from Wednesday until April 10.

The ales on offer will include some from Australia, America and Italy as well as the Orkney Islands and Jersey.

