Mayors put into store digitally

A DIGITAL archive of Henley’s mayors is to be created.

Henley Town Council is to be spend up to £900 to take photographs of the official portraits of the town’s former first citizens.

A digital and physical album will then be created showing the pictures and giving information about each one.

There are about 100 portraits of former mayors hanging in the committee room at the town hall.

Michael Redley, chairman of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group, has compiled biographies of the mayors from 1883 to 1914. He and Councillor Ken Arlett, who has been mayor twice, proposed creating an album with the photo of each mayor and a short biography.

Other councillors said it would be good to create a digital archive to prevent the portraits being lost in an accident such as a fire.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s finance committee, Cllr Arlett said: “We’ve got the portraits of the mayors but the majority of people wouldn’t have a clue who they were.

“Michael came in and used a 3D camera to take photos of the mayors from 1873 to 1914 and did research on each and did about two pages on it. I’m happy to do the rest of the research myself.”

Councillor Laurence Plant suggested it would be cheaper for him to take the photographs on his phone.