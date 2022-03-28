Fashion show

A FASHION sale in aid of Ukraine will take place at Henley Rugby Club on Thursday.

Susie Pringle, who runs her own cashmere and accessories business, will be selling knitwear, scarves, hats, purses, coats and jewellery from 10am to 4pm.

Ms Pringle, from Hambleden, said: “Looking at the media and newspapers just made me think what can I do?

“I felt that we have a vehicle with the company to do something and a lot of lovely customers from the area always support us.

“People love cashmere and won’t it be lovely to support Ukraine at the same time?”