Youngsters complete 982 lengths of pool at charity swimarathon

YOUNG swimmers raised more than £4,500 for charity as part of this year’s Henley Lions Club Swimarathon.

The event, which was held on Saturday for the first time since 2019, took place at Henley leisure where 14 teams of swimmers did lengths of the pool to raise money.

Each team will keep half their proceeds to give to a charity of their choice. The other half will support the Lions’ charitable activities throughout the year, including donations to individuals and community groups in need.

The racing was started by Henley deputy Mayor Michelle Thomas while members of the Lions club stood at the shallow end counting lengths.

The teams swam a total of 981 lengths in relay style while parents and supporters looked on from the spectator gallery.

Lions president Wendy Franklin said attendance was slightly down since the last time the event took place, with four fewer teams taking part this year, but that she was impressed with the amount raised.

She said: “Everyone seemed to have a wonderful time and we are really proud of all the teams for taking part and raising money for many good causes.

“I know that the children in one team have decided to donate their half of their sponsorship money to help Ukraine which is very moving.”

Ian Tritton, the club’s community service chairman, who served as announcer on the day, said: “It went very well and I think everyone was really pleased to take part again, we had very good attendance.

“We want to thank all the teams that participated and raised a lot of money – thank you to Henley leisure centre for their support and poolside assistance.”