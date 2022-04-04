Monday, 04 April 2022

Debbie drops out

THERE was an unexpected twist to the final performance of House on Cold Hill at the Mill at Sonning on Saturday.

Both Debbie McGee and leading man Matt Milburn suddenly had to pull out, which meant their understudies had to take on their characters of former hippy Annie and web designer Ollie.

While the show, adapted from Peter James’s supernatural thriller, is full of twists, I’m told that their absence was down to illness rather than any spooky goings-on.

It must have been a particular shame for Debbie, who lives in Wargrave, as this was her first straight role on stage having spent years being the assistant to her late husband, Paul Daniels.

The Mill’s next show, Still Life, began on Wednesday.

