Boost for water sport

A CONCERT for Ukraine will take place at St ... [more]
Monday, 04 April 2022
A RIVERSIDE community centre in Henley has been awarded a £2,500 grant by the town council.
The Eyot Centre, off Wargrave Road, will resurface its outdoor area by the Thames to protect boats when launching.
It says the area will also serve as a picnic place and the work will improve the centre’s ability to rent out the space for community events. It will also hire a coach.
The centre is a registered charity which provides access to social and river leisure activities, primarily for young people.
04 April 2022
More News:
Cricket club to take over bowling green for training
GORING’S bowling green is to be used by the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say