Boost for water sport

A RIVERSIDE community centre in Henley has been awarded a £2,500 grant by the town council.

The Eyot Centre, off Wargrave Road, will resurface its outdoor area by the Thames to protect boats when launching.

It says the area will also serve as a picnic place and the work will improve the centre’s ability to rent out the space for community events. It will also hire a coach.

The centre is a registered charity which provides access to social and river leisure activities, primarily for young people.