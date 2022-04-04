More power to you, say councillors

A MAN’S plan to install an electric vehicle charging point outside his home in Henley has been welcomed by town councillors.

Daniel Curran, of Grange Road, has applied for planning permission to dig a trench to lay a cable to the property and install a small white electrical box on the outside to connect the charge point to his electricity supply.

This is because he does not have off-street parking.

A design and access statement by consultants Element Energy says: “Currently, EV owners without off-street parking must drive to a public charging location, where the electricity is typically significantly more expensive than domestic tariffs, and leave their vehicle while it charges.

“There are currently no commercially available products that allow a vehicle to be charged on-street with electricity from a domestic property without off-street parking.

“Some EV owners in this position are choosing to run cables across the pavement to their vehicles, creating a potential trip hazard for other pavement users.

“This charger is one of several products being developed to facilitate safe charging in the street using a domestic electricity supply.”

The charger would be installed as part of the government-funded DoorSTEP project. Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended the application is approved.

Councillor Michelle Thomas, who chairs the committee, said: “I think we will see more electric cars coming to Henley.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “It’s part of a trial and there will be more of these in Henley in future.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by April 27.