Trial of two solar bins

TWO solar compactor bins are to be trialled by Henley Town Council.

They will be installed outside the Cook shop in Friday Street and near Henley Bridge.

The council approved the trial in January last year, when the Henley Society offered to pay half the cost.

The society’s chairman Geoff Luckett attended a council meeting on Tuesday last week to ask why the trial had not yet begun.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said it had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic but that it would go ahead.

An agreement was still needed with South Oxfordshire District Council to empty the bins.

“I’ve had a brief conversation on this and it looks positive but I need the final say,” said Cllr Gawrysiak. “I hope we can kick off a six-month trial from May.”

The other half of the cost will come from Cllr Gawrysiak’s Oxfordshire County Council councillor’s grant.