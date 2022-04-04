Pay increase for care staff

A CONCERT for Ukraine will take place at St ... [more]
Monday, 04 April 2022
THE Orders of St John Care Trust, which runs the Chilterns Court care centre in Henley, has announced that all employees will be paid the real Living Wage from today (Friday).
This means all staff will be receive an hourly rate of £9.90 or above with care staff being paid over £10 an hour.
The not-for-profit trust manages 25 homes and extra care housing schemes in Oxfordshire.
04 April 2022
