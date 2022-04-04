Monday, 04 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pay increase for care staff

THE Orders of St John Care Trust, which runs the Chilterns Court care centre in Henley, has announced that all employees will be paid the real Living Wage from today (Friday).

This means all staff will be receive an hourly rate of £9.90 or above with care staff being paid over £10 an hour.

The not-for-profit trust manages 25 homes and extra care housing schemes in Oxfordshire.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33