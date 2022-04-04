Children raise £4,500 for charities at Swimarathon

YOUNG swimmers raised more than £4,500 for charity at this year’s Henley Lions Club Swimarathon.

Fourteen teams took part in the event, which was held at Henley leisure centre on Saturday for the first time since 2019.

The youngsters swam lengths of the pool in return for sponsorship.

Each team keeps half of their proceeds to give to a charity of their choice. The other half will support the Lions’ charitable activities throughout the year, including donations to individuals and community groups in need.

The event was officially started by Deputy Mayor Michelle Thomas while members of the Lions club stood at the shallow end counting lengths and parents and supporters watched from the spectator gallery.

The teams that took part were St Mary’s School, Henley, Valley Road primary, 1st Henley brownies, 1st Henley guides, Nettlebed primary, Gillotts School and the Meteor Club (Mencap). They swam a combined total of 981 lengths in relay.

Wendy Franklin, who is president of the club, said: “Everyone seemed to have a wonderful time and we are really proud of all the teams for taking part and raising money for many good causes. I know that the children in one team have decided to donate their half of their sponsorship money to help Ukraine, which is very moving.”

Ian Tritton, the club’s community service chairman, who served as announcer at the event, said: “It went very well and I think everyone was really pleased to take part again. We want to thank all the teams that participated and raised a lot of money and thank you to Henley leisure centre for its support and poolside assistance.”