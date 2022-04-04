Monday, 04 April 2022

Man drives to Poland with aid

A MAN from Henley is delivering donations to Ukraine.

Piers Burnell set off for the border with Poland on Monday in his Land Rover Discovery carrying 25 boxes of donations, including food and sterilised water, nappies and medication.

He was due to meet two separate contacts on Wednesday, who will take his donations on to Ukraine, and is due back in the UK tomorrow evening.

Mr Burnell, a theatre producer and radio presenter, who lives in Market Place, said: “The plan started as a conversation with a friend saying ‘Maybe we should just load the car up and go to Poland’. The more I thought about it, the more I thought, ‘Actually, why not?’

“I found news reports of local people who were helping to organise donations and then just worked backwards and found contacts on Facebook.”

Among the donations are teddy bears for children with messages such as, “please be my friend” written on them. Town councillor David Eggleton said: “I’ve been helping out with donations, which I’ve been collecting from all over the place.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by all the support. It has been incredible.”

