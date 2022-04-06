Shop owner celebrates 10 years

THE owner of a menswear shop in Henley celebrated his 10th year in business on Friday.

Laurence Morris, 60, is the proprietor of Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, which opened in April 2012.

Mr Morris, from Twyford, said: “I’m very proud to have reached this milestone.”

Originally from Maidenhead, he spent much of his youth in Henley and played for the town’s rugby club. He spent most of his career in the wholesale clothes business before returning to Henley in 2009.

Mr Morris said: “I’ve always worked in fashion and when I came to Henley, I decided there was an opportunity for a new menswear shop.

“There were other menswear shops at the time but I felt that I could do equally as well and the difference is that I’m still here.

“When I opened, the shop was more of an outfitters but these days people are wearing things that are more casual and more fun, so the buying has evolved.

“I believe that I can supply most people with most things for whatever the occasion.

“The last two years have been tough obviously but the people of Henley were so supportive during the pandemic.

“It’s going to take a while to get back to pre-covid levels because I think there are other factors now that are contributing to the high street being as tough as it is.

“Both the situation in Ukraine and the rise in household costs are having a massive effect on expenditure, so there’s always a challenge.”

Despite this, he expects a successful summer season.

Mr Morris said: “We’ve started opening on Sundays because at this time of year, as the weather improves, there are more people coming into town.

“The regatta having a sixth day this year will also be huge. I always have a great time during the regatta. It is my busiest time, so fingers crossed, the weather will be great and the crowds will come in.”

Over the last 10 years, Laurence Menswear has helped raise more than £10,000 for charities including the Chiltern Centre in Henley and Thames Valley Air Ambulance.