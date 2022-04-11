Garage conversion opposed

PLANS to convert a garage at a house in Henley into living space have been opposed by two councils.

Lady Horne, of Bell Lane, wants to create a living room and kitchen.

But both Henley Town Council and Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said this would contribute to parking issues along the lane.

The county council said: “No parking plan has been submitted to indicate where the displaced vehicles will be parked.

“It is unclear whether there is sufficient space within the site curtilage for parking without overhanging on to the adopted highway.

“If no suitable space is provided on site this is likely to result in additional vehicles parked along Bell Lane, increasing the risk to highway safety and to other users of the highway.”

Town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “The parking arrangements on Bell Lane are already tight and we should take that into account.”

Neighbour Phyllis Berry said: “There are already two large conversion rebuilds taking place in Bell Lane, which is a narrow cul-de-sac and the input on traffic and parking is extremely heavy and is frequently disrupted.

“This is of vital importance to us as at any time we need full access for emergency vehicles and health workers.

“There is not sufficient space for more construction vehicles until these other sites are completed.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by May 6.