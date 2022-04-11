Another two history information boards

TWO more history information boards are to be installed in Henley.

They will be placed in front of the Relais Henley hotel, formerly the Red Lion, in Hart Street and at Fairmile Cemetery.

These will bring the number of boards in the town to nine as part of a research project by Viv Greenwood, a member of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group.

The boards, which cost £1,300 each, are paid for by the town council.

The other seven honour Humphrey Gainsborough, an engineer and inventor, the Makins family, Henley Bridge, the obelisk, Jan Siberechts’ 1698 painting of Henley seen from Wargrave Road, Chantry House and the pudding stone in Gravel Hill.

Councillor Kellie Hinton said: “I think these boards are really important and I hope that we continue to fund them.

“We will soon have nine of them and they could become stops on a historic walk through the town.

“A lot of people were upset about the change of name of the Red Lion and were worried about history being lost because of that.

“I think it’s great that the hotel wants to rebrand but we don’t want to get rid of the history of the town.

“Putting a board there is a great idea and will preserve the history of it.”

Councillor David Eggleton said: “It’s very important for this town to have all the information that is on these boards.

“I know that when you visit Henley you can look things up on the internet but sometimes is nice to have a visual item and read from it.

“The visual aspect of it is very important and people can get more information about the town and be inspired by it. I hope that we can have a few more.”