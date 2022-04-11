New drive to reduce speed limit

THE speed limit across the whole of Henley could become 20mph.

Town councillors would like to see the limit reduced from 30mph everywhere.

The limit on town centre streets was reduced to 20mph in 2019.

The move comes after residents of St Mark’s Road and St Andrew’s Road submitted a formal application to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to have the streets’ 30mph limit reduced.

Councillor Laurence Plant said: “It makes more sense to extend it to the whole of Henley.

“That removes any element of confusion and sends the message that you can only drive at that speed in our town.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “It’s what the residents want and there is a discussion to be had about it.

“Motorists have to buy into it and there will be lots of informal and formal consultations before anything goes ahead.”