'Dogs must be kept in'

A FENCE should be erected to stop dogs escaping from Makins recreation ground in Henley, says a town councillor.

Will Hamilton said a gap in the hedge at the green space in Greys Road had been created when the town council cut it back and called for a chain-link fence to be reinstated.

Councillor Hamilton said: “I live opposite and a number of people have been complaining to me about dogs coming through and asking if the chain-link fence can be put back.

“It really would be helpful if that fence was put back because there’s dogs running out on to the road.”

Donna Crook, who chairs the council’s recreation and amenities committee, said the council was giving the hedge time to grow back in order to save money.