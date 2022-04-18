Trinity and Whitchurch sides are top of the class

PRIMARY school pupils took part in a football festival hosted by Rupert House School.

Pupils from Henley schools Rupert House, St Mary’s, Valley Road, Sacred Heart and Trinity took part along with Whitchurch Primary School and Danesfield School.

Pupils took part in seven-minute football matches in teams made up of boys and girls at the school’s playing fields along the Fair Mile.

Medals were handed out by Fabio Sole, a former Reading FC youth player who now plays for Oxford United.

The winners of the tournament were teams from Trinity and Whitchurch, while a second Trinity team received medals for fair play.

Rupert House headteacher Nick Armitage said: “It’s great to have all the children be able to be outside enjoying themselves together. We’re not being too competitive, the children learn to win and lose with good grace.

“The children playing are all at different levels. It’s important we play our part in Henley and encourage all the children to play sport.”