Pupils join Hawks for guard of honour

ABOUT 30 pupils from Rupert House School in Henley provided a guard of honour to the Henley Hawks players as they came put for their match against Rochford Hundred.

The children from reception class to year 6 lined up before the game and clapped as the players entered the pitch at the club off Marlow Road.

They were accompanied by headmaster Nick Armitage as well as parents and stayed to watch the game, which the Hwaks lost 24-27.

Jenny Ovstedal, marketing manager at the independent school in Bell Street, said: “The children have rugby lessons at the club weekly so we thought it would be a good idea for them to give a guard of honour to the players and see the game for themselves.

“We have a very close relationship with the club and they invited us, which was great.”