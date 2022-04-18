HandyBus in appeal for drivers

DRIVERS are needed urgently by the Henley HandyBus charity.

The service has been helping the elderly get around town for the last 40 years but has struggling to find enough volunteer drivers since the service returned after the coronavirus pandemic.

Robin Popham, who is secretary, said: “We perform a vital service helping those who otherwise would not be able to get around easily but we are running short of drivers for a variety of reasons.”

One reason for the shortage is the delay in licences being renewed by the DVSA. Some of the volunteers are aged over 70, meaning they have to renew their licences in order to drive the minibus.

Mr Popham said: “The DVSA has been getting more and more stringent with its renewal procedures. This is fair enough but, compounded with its covid-induced slowdown, it has made things very difficult for us. We desperately need new blood.”

The HandyBus currently has only five or six active volunteers and has been forced to cancel some routes due to a shortage of drivers. It needs about 10 to 12.

Mr Popham said: “Everybody who drives the minibus finds it very satisfying to help people.

“Our passengers are so grateful and it would be a shame to let people down.”