Long distance call

WHAT’S the first thing Laura Reineke did after completing one of the hardest and most extreme swims in the world off the coast of South Africa?

The Henley Mermaid ordered a coffee while having a chat on the phone about her achievement with Henley Standard reporter Anna Colivicchi.

This picture was taken at the Grand Café in Camps Bay by her friend Claire Tidy, who was part of the support team during the Freedom Swim.

Well done, Laura.