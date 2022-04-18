Sam’s some rider

SAM WALEY-COHEN, who won the Grand National on Saturday, has a Henley connection.

The amateur jockey rode 50-1 outsider Noble Yeats to victory at Aintree, just two days after announcing his retirement from the sport.

This came 11 years after he won both the King George VI Chase and the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Waley-Cohen, 39, is an entrepreneur with a chain of 250 dental practices in five countries, including Courtrai House in Reading Road, Henley.

After the race he was congratulated by his friends, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, whom he has been credited with getting back together after they broke up in their younger days.

He went to boarding school with Kate Middleton and she helped raise funds for a ward at Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital in memory of his younger brother Thomas, who died of bone cancer in 2004, aged 20.