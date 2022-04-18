Monday, 18 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Extension objection

Extension objection

PLANS to extend a house in Henley have been opposed by the town council.

Marisa Bucknall wants to widen the existing single-storey extension of her Grade II listed terraced house in Thames Side and raise the roof height using glass and zinc cladding.

The extension would then be used as a kitchen and dining area and the existing kitchen converted into a study.

But the council said this would be “out of character” in the Henley conservation area.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by May 9.

Ms Bucknall was previously refused permission to make the extension two storeys and add a glass section.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33