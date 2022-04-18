Extension objection

It’s horrific seeing people living in basements and metro stations
A MAN from Watlington has spent a month in ... [more]
Monday, 18 April 2022
PLANS to extend a house in Henley have been opposed by the town council.
Marisa Bucknall wants to widen the existing single-storey extension of her Grade II listed terraced house in Thames Side and raise the roof height using glass and zinc cladding.
The extension would then be used as a kitchen and dining area and the existing kitchen converted into a study.
But the council said this would be “out of character” in the Henley conservation area.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by May 9.
Ms Bucknall was previously refused permission to make the extension two storeys and add a glass section.
