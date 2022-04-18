Women swim 7.5km to ‘freedom’ in South Africa

TWO women swam 7.5km off the coast of South Africa to raise money for charity.

Laura Reineke, a member of the Henley Mermaids, took part in the Freedom Swim, swimming in Table Bay from Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was incarcerated for 18 years, to Cape Town.

She was accompanied by her friend Lee Saudan, a marketing consultant from Nuffield, who swims with the Thames Marvels.

They were raising money for Surfers Against Sewage, a charity which campaigns against sewage spills and litter in waterways and on beaches.

The challenge is considered to be the “Everest” for outdoor swimmers as it is one of the hardest and most extreme swims in the world.

Since the bay is open to the Atlantic Ocean, swimmers frequently experience swell and chop.

Mrs Reineke, a member of the Henley Open Water Swimming Club, had prepared for the challenge by swimming in a pool three times a week and in the River Thames twice a week as well as doing high-intensity interval training and spin classes.

It took the women about three hours to complete the challenge for which they wore wetsuits and were accompanied by a pilot boat.

Mrs Reineke, founder of Henley Music School, said: “It was a very rough sea and even our pilot said the conditions were really tough. It was very hard work. I imagined a very calm sea and the sun shining but in fact it was the opposite of that.

“The water was really cold, between 9C and 12C, and I had to wear a wetsuit, which I normally never do because they are uncomfortable and restrictive.

“It was definitely the hardest swim I’ve ever done and I don’t think I would have completed it if it wasn’t for Lee — it was a real team effort.

“We saw a few very large dark shapes below and a pyjama shark. When you are used to swimming in the river you don’t get waves or this level of wildlife and that plays on your mind while you swim and it makes it more challenging.

“We were about two-thirds of the way there when we saw a seal that started to play with us and stayed really close to us for about 20 minutes. It was absolutely gorgeous and we think it pushed us to go further.”

Mrs Saudan, 55, said: “It was a very trying and challenging swim but I’m glad we did it. I had swum it before in January when the sea was like silk but this time the experience was completely different with pouring rain and terrible winds but we had no option. Our support team on the boat had to get through freezing winds too and this shows that you never know what the weather is going to throw at you.

“I grew up swimming in the sea so it doesn’t bother me too much to have such tough conditions.

“The main difficulty for both of us was not having had much cold water training because we trained in the pool where temperatures are usually 28C to 29C.

“We were conscious about the different temperature in the sea and that was a big challenge.

“I had not swum in a wet suit in a long time and it felt a bit foreign.

“We coped but I think both of us were glad to get out.

“Last time I swam it on my own so it was great to do it with Laura this time.

“I’m planning a Channel swim in August and this was good practice but I mainly did it to support Laura — she did amazingly well considering the conditions.

“The seal we met on the way really lifted our spirits.”

Mrs Reineke, 49, of Damer Gardens, Henley, added: “This was to highlight the problem caused by overfishing and plastic pollution in the ocean and it was eye-opening because we came across some of the effects of that.

“As we set off there was a lifeguard looking for a whale which was tangled in fishnets. That shows this is a real problem — they have special equipment to save them, which I think says a lot.

“For the whole year we are raising money for this charity and we hope to highlight the fact that something needs to be done. We also have a series of river clean-ups that people can sign up for if they want to help.”

In June, Mrs Reineke will take part in the North Channel swim with fellow Mermaids Joan Fennelly, a sales director. and Jo Robb, a South Oxfordshire district councillor.

The other Mermaids are teacher Susan Barry and nurse Fiona Print.

They all plan to swim the Bristol Channel in July, which they attempted last year but were beaten by the tides.

The women also plan to swim 104km along the River Thames from its source near Lechlade to Henley some time over the summer.