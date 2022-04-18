School is champion of inclusivity, tolerance and respect

A SCHOOL in Henley has become the first in the UK to receive the Silver Champion award from campaign group Stonewall.

St Mary’s School was commended for its culture of inclusivity, tolerance and respect.

It already held a bronze award from Stonewall, a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights charity, and its All-Together Gold award for anti-bullying.

The pupils were presented with the award certificate by Henley Mayor Sarah Miller during morning assembly.

Cllr Miller said: “What St Mary’s has done is fantastic and I think it would have helped me in my journey through life.

“I was really delighted to be invited to St Mary’s — Stonewall is a fantastic organisation, which does an awful lot to help many people.

“When I was young they were a huge source of information for me and I didn’t feel quite so alone thanks to them. You should be very proud of this award, which recognises the hard work and dedication of children and teachers. It also recognises your work in educating the next generation in tolerance and an inclusive environment.

“It recognises anti-bullying and gender-neutral policies. This school is committed to helping all educators tackle homophobic, biphobic and transphobic behaviours and I am so pleased to see this.

“I grew up in a world where if you were different people were not very nice to you. It was a different world then and it’s great to see it changing for the better and St Mary’s is leading the way.”

Stonewall noted the school’s comprehensive anti-bullying programme and praised teaching about gender stereotypes as “really thoughtful”.

Deputy headteacher Kate Bodle said: “I am very proud that we are the first Silver Champions in the primary sector in recognition of the work that the St Mary’s team has done to ensure all our pupils feel happy and safe in school.

“I am delighted that our children feel confident to express themselves as individuals and that they understand that feeling ‘different’ is okay.”